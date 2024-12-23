WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom (JWN) has signed a definitive agreement under which Erik, Pete, Jamie Nordstrom and other members of the Nordstrom family and El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Nordstrom not already beneficially owned by the Nordstrom Family and Liverpool in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $6.25 billion on an enterprise basis. Nordstrom common shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Nordstrom common stock they hold. Also, the Board intends to authorize a special dividend of up to $0.25 per share immediately prior to and contingent on the close of the transaction.Following the closing of the transaction, Nordstrom will be owned 50.1% by the Nordstrom Family and 49.9% by Liverpool. Nordstrom will become a private company.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX