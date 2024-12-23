Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") announces that it has posted a new corporate presentation on the Company's website at www.journeyenergy.ca. The presentation is also available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Journey plans on providing 2025 guidance prior to the end of January, 2025.

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on conventional, oil-weighted operations in Alberta, Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing secondary and tertiary flood projects on its existing lands, and by executing on accretive acquisitions. In conjunction with its joint venture partner, the Company has recently begun development of its light oil resource play at Gilby. In addition, Journey is continuing with its plans to grow its power generation business through its projects at Gilby and Mazeppa.

Journey Energy Inc.

700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2R 0A8

403-294-1635

www.journeyenergy.ca

