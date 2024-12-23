Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a leading life science firm and licensed cannabis processor, is excited to announce 14 new product listings nationally across 4 categories, and the date for their Annual General Meeting, which will be held on January 30th 2025, in Vancouver, BC.

New Products and Innovation

Nextleaf is pleased to announce 14 new listings under their flagship brand Glacial Gold, across 4 categories including vapes, softgels, oils, and infused prerolls. These listings will launch between January and April 2025 nationwide.

Featured Products from Nextleaf's 14 New Product Listings Nationwide

The product pipeline focuses on smokeless ingestible extracts such as softgels and oils, ready-to-consume convenience formats like All-in-One liquid diamond vapes, infused prerolls, and minor cannabinoid formulations (notably CBG and CBN) across multiple categories. These products solidify Nextleaf's market leadership in these emerging segments.

"We have earned and established trust over-time with Provincial Distribution Boards to be consistently considered for emerging segments like minor cannabinoids, high-potency inputs, and smoke-less convenience-based formats like all-in-one vapes, and softgels." Shares Chris Andrews, VP of Commercialization.

"We rely on our relationships, reputation, and results in-market to gain new listings. Through continual aggressive portfolio optimization, we have been able to identify a proven, and lucrative niche for ourselves within the regulatory and compliance framework." Andrews continues.

Regional Product Listings

Ontario (4 new listings):

Glacial Gold RSO Full Spectrum 5:5 Softgels 100-pack

Glacial Gold Atmosphere Tart Cherry CBN:THC Vape Cartridge 1.2g

Glacial Gold Atmosphere CBN:THC 15mg:15mg Oil Drops 35ml

Glacial Gold Elements CBG:CBD 15mg:15mg Oil Drops 35ml

Alberta (4 new listings):

Glacial Gold Liquid Diamonds Pure Diamonds All-in-One Vape 0.95g

Glacial Gold HIGH THC Banger Cherry Bomb All-in-One Vape 1g

Glacial Gold Atmosphere CBN:THC 15mg:15mg Oil Drops 35ml

Glacial Gold Atmosphere CBG:THC 15mg:15mg Oil Drops 35ml

British Columbia (6 new listings):

Glacial Gold Atmosphere CBN:THC Tart Cherry Vape Cartridge 1.2g

Glacial Gold Atmosphere CBG:THC Melon Baller Vape Cartridge1.2g

Glacial Gold Atmosphere CBN:THC Oil Drops 35ml

Glacial Gold Liquid Diamonds Pure Diamonds All-in-One Vape 0.95g

Glacial Gold HIGH THC Banger Infused Preroll 3 x 0.5g (unflavoured)

Glacial Gold HIGH THC Banger Cherry Bomb Infused Preroll 3 x 0.5g

Brand Performance and Market Insights

According to Headset Sales Data (Dec 6, 2024), Glacial Gold is consistently ranked as the Top Softgel Brand in Alberta and BC (Aug - Nov 2024) and within the Top 5 in Ontario. "Glacial Gold has earned its reputation as a reliable option for either experienced cannabis users or those exploring the cannabis landscape" quotes Headset data analytics platform, Dec 2024.

Glacial Gold Sales Data, Dec 2024. Source: https://www.headset.io/brands/glacial-gold

The report highlights significant gains in the Company's Oil category dominance in BC, alongside brand loyalty and a strong growth trend nationally. It highlights growing interest in balanced and minor cannabinoid products, as well as the need for continual innovation within the vape and infused preroll category to remain competitive. The Company's recent efforts within the vape and oil category, particularly on minor cannabinoid formulations and convenience-based formats, have been well-received by Provincial Distribution Boards nationwide.

"The product landscape is incredibly competitive. We have seen brands rise and fall, and products de-listed for non-compliance. Trying to opportunistically gain market share through short sighted tactics can erode consumer and shareholder confidence. We are in this for the long run and building a sustainable business. Our success in market is based on integrity and execution. Uncompromising quality, unparalleled value, and innovation within the regulatory 'playground' is the leadership and legacy we intend to contribute to the industry." Comments Emma Andrews, CEO.

Expansion in Prairie Provinces

The Company is also expanding its distribution in the prairie provinces by integrating additional partners to service Saskatchewan based retailers. Lineage Distribution, currently servicing the Company in Manitoba and the northern Provinces, will now complement the existing distribution network established in Saskatchewan.

Annual General Meeting

The Company will hold its annual general meeting at 10am PST, January 30th, 2025, at 600-1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC.

Eligible shareholders can expect to receive the Information Circular and other meeting materials by mail in due course. The Information Circular and other meeting materials will also be posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

All enquiries about the meeting or shareholder voting eligibility are to be directed to: investors@nextleafsolutions.com.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovative cannabis processor and life science firm with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf brands are sold through both medical and recreational channels and includes acclaimed legacy-era brand Glacial Gold, and High Plains Cannabis.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Emma Andrews, CEO

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimers and Disclosure Statements:

