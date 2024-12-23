BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Change in Directorate

Following an extensive search and selection process, and assisted by an external third-party executive search firm, the Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Will, as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2025. James will take on the role of Chair in due course following the retirement of the current Chair, Mr Christopher Samuel, who will not be standing for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2025. James will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination, Remuneration & Management Engagement Committees.

James is an experienced Chair and non-executive director as well as a well-regarded former lawyer with an extensive knowledge of the investment company sector. He is currently Chairman of Asia Dragon Trust plc, Senior Independent Director of Herald Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of JP Morgan European Discovery Trust plc. He previously held the role of Chairman of The Scottish Investment Trust plc and was a non-executive Director of JP Morgan Global Growth and Income plc. James is due to stand down as Chairman of Asia Dragon Trust plc in February 2025 upon its combination with Invesco Asia Trust plc, whereupon he would become a non-executive director of the enlarged Invesco Asia Trust plc (to be renamed Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc). He is also due to retire from the board of Herald Investment Trust plc at its AGM in April 2025.

James was until 2014 Chairman of Scottish law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP where he was a senior corporate partner heading its financial sector practice. He has experience of working in a wide range of industry sectors including financial services, technology, energy and life sciences.

Mr Will has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Mr Will does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Mr Will.

