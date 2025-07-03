Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 12:48 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 2 July 2025 were:

640.31p Capital only
651.09p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 32,000 Ordinary shares on 2nd July 2025, the Company has 76,926,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,283,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


