Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
23.12.24
17:38 Uhr
1,157 Euro
-0,013
-1,11 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,16818:20
1,1571,16818:20
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 17:50 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Driving Climate Action: Lenovo's Comprehensive Strategy To Combat Climate Change and Reduce Global Carbon Footprint

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Lenovo
Originally published in Lenovo's 2023/24 ESG Report

Lenovo recognizes that human activities are contributing to climate change and concurs with the findings of current climate science as described in the latest assessment report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Lenovo also recognizes that if left unchecked, current trends in climate change present serious economic and societal risks and agrees that specific actions are needed to stabilize atmospheric GHG levels and hold global average temperatures to acceptable increases.

Lenovo is working both internally and externally to help minimize and mitigate climate risks. It is committed to reducing the global carbon footprint of its business activities and has demonstrated its commitment by:

  • Implementing a corporate Climate and Energy Policy

  • Executing a long-term comprehensive Climate Change Strategy aligned to validated SBTi net-zero targets

  • Setting corporate-wide objectives and targets which support the above Policy and Strategy

Lenovo's Chief Legal & Corporate Responsibility Officer provides executive leadership for its ESG position, including climate change programs. In addition, the ESG Executive Oversight Committee (EOC), chaired by the Chief Legal & Corporate Responsibility Officer, provides strategic direction and facilitates the coordination of ESG efforts across Lenovo, including proposing recommendations for the effective management of ESG programs. The ESG EOC is comprised of senior management from across the business and functional areas and is chartered to promote a culture that encourages strong ESG performance, including compliance and leadership activities. Regular updates on ESG issues, including updates on topics discussed by the ESG EOC, are also provided to the Board and its Committees from the Chief Legal & Corporate Responsibility Officer.

Concentrated discussion on ESG issues, including climate change, assists the Board in making the most appropriate decisions and providing oversight based on the long-term risks and opportunities that impact its stakeholders and the business. At least annually, the Board is briefed on Lenovo's ESG KPIs including Lenovo's climate strategy and progress towards its climate change mitigation goals.

Read more


Notes: Scope 3 categories in bold black are tracked and evaluated and in some cases as described in the following sections actions are being taken to drive emissions reductions. Scope 3 categories in red are not relevant to Lenovo.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.