BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors, digesting some economic data from the region, largely made cautious moves ahead of upcoming Christmas holidays.Worries about Trump's tariff threats, and political uncertainty in Germany and France weighed on sentiment.Germany's import prices increased for the first time in three months in November. Import prices registered an annual increase of 0.6%, reversing a 0.8% decrease in October.The annual decline in energy eased notably to 8.2% from 14.1%, which largely drove the overall growth in import costs. Monthly, import prices grew 0.9% versus 0.6% rise in October.The UK economy stalled in the third quarter as the services sector posted nil growth and the moderate expansion in construction was offset by the fall in industrial production, the Office for National Statistics reported Monday. Real gross domestic product remained flat in the third quarter, which was revised down from the 0.1% rise estimated initially. This follows a 0.4% expansion.The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.14%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.22%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed weak by 0.18% and 0.03%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI rallied 0.91%.Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed weak.Greece, Ireland, Norway, Portugal and Russia ended higher, while Finland and Poland closed flat.In the UK market, Frasers Group closed down 3.35%. Spirax Group and Entain lost 2.89% and 2.5%, respectively. Schrodders, Diploma, IAG, Experian, Rentokil Initial, Ashtead Group and Weir Group closed lower by 1 to 1.5%.Airtel Africa climbed 3.13%. Centrica, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Pershing Square Holdings, AstraZeneca, Land Securities, Croda International, Beazley, National Grid, Aviva and GSK closed higher by 1 to 2%.In the German market, Volkswagen ended nearly 2.5% down. Porsche, MTU Aero Engines, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck Holding, Puma, BMW, Deutsche Boerse, Adidas and Zalando closed lower by 0.8 to 1.4%.Covestro ended stronger by about 1.75%. Rheinmetall ended with a gain of about 1.3%, while Siemens Energy, Fresenius, RWE and HeidelbergCement closed higher by 0.6 to 1.3%.In the French market, Teleperformance closed nearly 2% down. Renault, Air Liquide, Airbus Group, Legrand, Societe Generale, Bouygues and Pernod Ricard ended down 0.5 to 1%.Edenred, Eurofins Scientific, STMicroElectronics, Unibail Rodamco, Sanofi, Orange, L'Oreal and Engie closed with sharp to moderate gains.Shares of Danish multinational pharma company Novo Nordisk jumped 5.7% after reporting disappointing trial results for its latest weight-loss drug CagriSema.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX