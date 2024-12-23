DLC Acquires Two Walmart Supercenter-Anchored Shopping Centers in Columbus, Ohio

DLC, one of the nation's leading owners and operators of open-air shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of two premier Walmart Supercenter-anchored shopping centers in Columbus, Ohio - Taylor Square and Tuttle Crossing - for $76.25 million, with Principal Asset ManagementSM acting as advisor. This transaction continues DLC's targeted expansion in the booming Columbus MSA.

The Taylor Square and Tuttle Crossing portfolio comprises 621,792 square feet of owned GLA and is approximately 99% occupied. With an impressive weighted average lease term (WALT), exceptional performance from national and anchor tenants, and rents significantly below market levels, this portfolio stands out as a testament to robust and resilient investment fundamentals. Positioned for growth, it offers a unique opportunity to capitalize on long-term stability and potential upside in one of the nation's most dynamic retail markets.

Taylor Square Highlights (395,074 SF):

Anchored by the number one performing Walmart Supercenter in the Columbus MSA, along with Marshalls and Dollar Tree.

Primary retail hub for surrounding communities at the intersection of Interstate 70 and State Route 256, 12 miles east of downtown Columbus, and the last major retail corridor on I-70 East for 42 miles.

Tuttle Crossing Highlights (226, 718 SF):

Anchored by a Walmart Supercenter, and national retailers Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy, Macy's Furniture Gallery, Golf Galaxy, and Ashley.

Currently 97.8% occupied with embedded value-add opportunities through lease recapture and redevelopment potential.

DLC already owns over 562,000 square feet of open-air shopping centers in the region, including Northern Lights and Powell Center, which boast high occupancy rates of 89% and 96%, respectively.

"The acquisition of Taylor and Tuttle marks another milestone for DLC in the Columbus MSA," said Adam Ifshin, DLC Founder and CEO. "We've owned in this market for more than 20 years, with two other centers in close proximity, a third that we sold in the last year at accretive pricing, and we are in development at Northern Lights adding self-storage. The proximity of The Ohio State University, a strong corporate nexus, housing growth, and other major economic drivers keep us on the hunt for what is next."

It marks DLC's second collaboration with Principal Asset Management in 2024 and the eighth in partnership with Temerity Strategic Partners. This year alone DLC has acquired over $400MM in new properties.

