LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Prices of existing dwellings in Slovenia rose for a fourth consecutive quarter in a row in the three months to September, while sales were the lowest in 14 years, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Monday.Prices of existing flats and family houses increased 1.9 percent from the previous quarter. Family house prices surged 3.6 percent and prices of flats rose 0.9 percent. Newly built dwelling prices edged up 0.2 percent from the previous three months. New flats and houses were 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent costlier, respectively.Existing dwelling prices increased 7.9 percent year-on-year with prices of flats rising 8.9 percent and those of family housing climbing 7.5 percent. Prices of newly built flats grew 7.0 percent and those of new houses were up 3.4 percent.Sales of dwellings totaled EUR 286.9 million in value, which was about 15 percent less than those in the previous quarter. They were almost a fifth less than in the same quarter a year ago, the statistical office said.The number of housing sales transactions recorded was 1,737, which was 16 percent lower than in the previous quarter and 30 percent less than in the same quarter last year.Existing dwelling sold was 1,653 units in volume, which was the lowest in 14 years. In value, they amounted to EUR 261.8 million. New housing sales was EUR 25.1 million or 84 units.