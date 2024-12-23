WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Monday as the dollar moved closer to a 2-year high.The dollar index climbed to 108.28 before easing to around 108.10, still more than 0.4% up from previous close.Gold futures for December closed down $16.40 or about 0.6% at $2,612.30 an ounce.Silver futures for December settled higher by $0.228 or about 0.77% at $29.888 an ounce, rising for a second straight session.Copper futures for December dropped by about $0.0189 or 0.45% to $4.0230 per pound.Gold prices moved higher on Friday, snapping a six-day losing streak, as the dollar eased after data showing a slowdown in PCE inflation raised hopes of a few rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025.Geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty in some major European nations, and tariffs threats by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump contributed as well to the yellow metal's upmove on Friday.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX