CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is working on new smart doorbell system, which uses Face ID to unlock the door, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.The new system would be equipped with the company's Secure Enclave chip, storing and processing Face ID information separately to protect user data, the report added. It would also have a deadbolt lock that would automatically unlock the door after checking the biometrics.To further ensure safety, the tech giant is planning to use a HomeKit Secure Video service with end-to-end encryption for storing video footage in iCloud. The company is expected to work with HomeKit smart locks or with another smart lock company 'to offer a complete system on day one.'The Apple analyst estimates the doorbell to make its debut by 2025 end 'at the soonest'.Concurrently, several reports have claimed that the company is expected to launch a smart home hub next year centered around Apple Intelligence.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX