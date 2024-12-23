WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent analysis of data of over 25,000 individuals observed the link between drinking tea or coffee, and head and neck cancers, including cancers related to mouth and throat.Of the total individuals, around 9,600 had head and neck cancer, while the remaining were free of cancer. They were asked about their consumption patterns regarding caffeinated coffee, decaffeinated coffee, and tea in cups per day/week/month/year.Published in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, the study took into account factors such as age, sex, daily number of cigarettes smoked, alcohol consumption and fruit and vegetable consumption.The researchers from the U.S. found that individuals who drank over four cups of caffeinated coffee a day had a 17 percent lower chance of developing head and neck cancers compared to those who do not drink the beverage.Also, they had a 30 percent less risk of oral cavity, 22 percent lower odds of having throat cancer, and 41 percent lower chance of suffering from hypopharyngeal cancer.Meanwhile, the individuals who consumed one cup or less of tea daily reduced risk of head and neck cancer by 9 percent, and cut hypopharyngeal cancer risk by 27 percent. However, drinking more than one cup of tea was linked with 38 percent higher odds of laryngeal cancer.'While there has been prior research on coffee and tea consumption and reduced risk of cancer, this study highlighted their varying effects with different sub-sites of head and neck cancer, including the observation that even decaffeinated coffee had some positive impact,' said senior author Yuan-Chin Amy Lee from Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah School of Medicine.'Coffee and tea habits are fairly complex, and these findings support the need for more data and further studies around the impact that coffee and tea can have on reducing cancer risk.'The researchers stressed that the study does not claim that tea or coffee consumption provide total protection from cancer, but it merely reduces risk of the disease.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX