Wilhelmina International, Inc. Announces December 27, 2024 as Anticipated Last Day of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) ("Wilhelmina" or the "Company") announced on Friday December 20, 2024 its intention to voluntarily delist its shares of Common Stock from the Nasdaq Capital Markets and to deregister the shares of Common Stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. That announcement listed the anticipated last day of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as Tuesday, December 31, 2024; however, that date was incorrect. The Company expects the last day of trading for its shares of Common Stock to be Friday, December 27, 2024.

Following the delisting, any trading in Wilhelmina's Common Stock would occur only in privately negotiated sales and potentially on an over-the- counter market if a broker makes a market in the shares. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will make such a market or that trading of the shares of Wilhelmina Common Stock will continue on an over-the-counter market or otherwise.

About Wilhelmina International, Inc. (www.wilhelmina.com):

Wilhelmina, together with its subsidiaries, is an international full-service fashion model and talent management service, specializing in the representation and management of leading models, celebrities, artists, photographers, athletes, and content creators. Established in 1967 by fashion model Wilhelmina Cooper, Wilhelmina is one of the oldest and largest fashion model management companies in the world. Wilhelmina is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol WHLM. Wilhelmina is headquartered in New York and, since its founding, has grown to include operations in Los Angeles, Miami and London. Wilhelmina also owns Aperture, a talent and commercial agency located in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.wilhelmina.com and follow @WilhelminaModels.

