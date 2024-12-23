WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) has agreed to buy Alpine Lumber Company.The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the company's adjusted earnings per share in 2025. The deal will be funded through a combination of existing cash and credit facilities. It is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2025.Founded in Englewood, Colorado, by the Kurtz family in 1963 and subsequently converted to a 100% employee-owned and operated company, Alpine has 21 locations serving homebuilders and contractors in the Front Range of Colorado, western Colorado and northern New Mexico with a broad product range including prefabricated trusses and wall panels and millwork. Alpine reported TTM sales of approximately $500 million as of November 2024.'Alpine has long-standing customer relationships and a proven track record of profitable growth in highly attractive markets,' said Peter Jackson, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. 'This acquisition aligns with our strategic pillar to deploy capital to high-growth investments, and it enhances our footprint in our West Division. The complementary nature of our businesses and shared cultures of delivering exceptional customer service will provide significant benefits to our customers, employees, and shareholders. I am looking forward to welcoming the Alpine team members to Builders FirstSource.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX