Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex McAulay as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2025.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. McAulay, the Company has approved a grant of 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 100,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at the closing price of the Company's shares on January 10, 2025, for a term of 4 years, and the RSUs are to vest as to 100% on January 10, 2026.

The Company is also pleased to announce the promotion of Roy Quiñones, CPA, CMA, from Accounting Manager to Controller, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Quiñones has been with Hypercharge since May 2022, and has played a pivotal role in strengthening the Company's financial operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex as our new CFO and member of the executive team. Alex is a seasoned CFO with extensive public company experience, and his financial leadership will help guide us through the next phase of our journey," said David Bibby, President & CEO of Hypercharge. "I would also like to congratulate Roy on his well-deserved promotion to Controller, and to take this opportunity to thank Navraj Dosanjh, our outgoing CFO, for his dedication to Hypercharge over the past two years."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

