Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its financing (the "Financing"), through the issuance of a further 12,997,461 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.065 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $844,835.

Through both tranches of the Financing, the Company raised a total of $1,892,084 and issued 29,108,988 common shares and 29,108,988 warrants. The warrants which form part of the Units are exercisable at $0.12 for three years from the date of issuance. If during the period beginning four months and one day after the closing date, the Company's shares trade on the TSXV at or above a daily volume weighted average trading price of $0.20 per Common Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to give notice that the Warrants will expire thirty (30) days from the date of providing such notice. The Units are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on August 24, 2025.

"Following the first tranche in March, continued investor engagement drove strong demand for the remainder of the financing," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "Surpassing our target is a strong signal of confidence in our direction. We're especially pleased to welcome new long-term-focused investors who recognize the strength of our platform and the opportunities ahead. This funding strengthens our position as we execute and prepare for the next phase of growth."

In connection with both tranches of the Financing, the Company paid an aggregate of $58,430 in cash finder's fees and issued an aggregate of 898,922 finder's warrants. All finder's warrants are exercisable for 36 months from the date of issuance, at an exercise price of $0.012.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Second Tranche for working capital and investments in sales and service capabilities.

The Financing, including the payment of the finder's fee and issuance of the Finder's Warrants, is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Financing have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

