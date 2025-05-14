Signature Halo LED provides instant charging status visibility

Available in both J1772 and NACS formats

Built with IP65 and IK08 durability for all-weather installation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce the launch of Hypercharge Halo ("Hypercharge Halo"), a new Level 2 EV charging station for multi-family, commercial, and workplace applications. Hypercharge Halo is designed to provide reliable EV charging capabilities with a durable construction and adaptable design for a variety of property types.





"Property owners are looking for charging solutions that combine smart design with long-term value," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "Hypercharge Halo is designed with durability, flexibility, and reliability at its core, making it easy to integrate EV charging into residential and commercial spaces, today and into the future."

Design and Features

Hypercharge Halo offers:

Scalable Charging Power: Adjustable output from 16 to 48 amps, delivering up to 11.5 kW of charging capacity.

Halo LED Indicator: A circular LED display communicates real-time charging status to users.

Flexible Activation: Supports RFID, pre-installed QR code, Hypercharge mobile app, and Eevion activation methods.

Connector Options: Available with either SAE J1772 or NACS connectors and an 18 ft standard cable, with a 25 ft option.

Pre-Configured Hardware: Pre-configured to Hypercharge's network specifications before shipping to support internal processing and readiness for deployment.

Low-Waste Packaging: Ships in recyclable packaging that contains no foam or single-use plastics.

Built for All Environments

Hypercharge Halo is manufactured to IP65 ingress protection and IK08 impact protection standards, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor installation in a range of environmental conditions. Its compact form factor is intended to accommodate diverse property requirements.

Serviceability and Lifecycle Management

Hypercharge Halo is designed with modular components to facilitate field servicing and potential upgrades, supporting extended operational life and reducing replacement costs over time.

Hypercharge Halo is now available for order to commercial, residential, and workplace customers across North America. For more information about the Hypercharge Halo Level 2 EV Charging Station, visit: https://hypercharge.com/solutions/level2/halo/.

Issuance of Equity Grants

The Company also announces it has granted 1,303,965 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, and employees. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.08, for a 5-year term.

The Company has also granted 370,000 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") to directors. Each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive, once vested, one Common Share.

The Company has also granted 1,108,409 performance share units (each, a "PSU") to the Company's CEO. Each PSU entitles the holder thereof to receive, once vested, one Common Share, subject to the achievement of specific performance-based milestones over a defined performance period.

Equity grants are governed by the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

