CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on October 30-31, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.At the meeting, the BoJ Policy Board decided to maintain the uncollateralized overnight call rate to remain at around 0.25 percent. This was the highest since late 2008. The BoJ ended its negative interest rate policy in March and lifted the benchmark rate in July to the current level.The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on December 9-10.At the meeting, the RBA Policy Board held the cash rate target at a 13-year high of 4.35 percent. The previous change in the interest rate was in November 2023, when it was lifted by 25 basis points to the highest level since late 2011.