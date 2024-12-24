Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Regal Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Regal") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ its annual audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending on July 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as the related management's discussion and analysis and other materials (collectively, the "Annual Financial Materials"). The Company has also filed its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related materials for the interim period ended October 31, 2024 (together with the Annual Financial Materials, the "Financial Disclosure Documents").

With the filing of the Financial Disclosure Documents, the Company next intends to make application to its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), and to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), to have the cease trade orders of December 11 and 17, 2015 (the "CTOs") lifted, which orders ceased trading in the securities of the Company. The CTOs were issued as a consequence of the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis and analysis and other materials statements for the year ended July 31, 2015, as required by applicable securities law. All of the company's securities remain subject to the CTOs until they are fully revoked.

The Financial Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Regal Resources Inc.

Regal Resources is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia whose sole mineral project is its interest in the Sunnyside Project near Nogales, Arizona. Regal Resources is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Greg Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

Regal Resources Inc.

Telephone: (604) 512-6041

Email: info@regalres.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release contain "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include comments regarding the Company's plans to apply to the BCSC and OSC for complete revocation of the CTOs, the timing and success of which applications cannot be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the receipt and timing of BCSC and OSC regulatory approvals. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly the reader should not place undue on forward-looking statements.

