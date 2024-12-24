TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Perfect Corp. (PERF) announced that it has reached an agreement with Farfetch, global marketplace for the luxury fashion industry, to acquire Wannaby Inc., a digital immersive experiences expert.Perfect Corp. noted that the acquisition represents a significant milestone in integrating advanced technology, enabling Perfect Corp. to expand its offerings into new luxury market segments, including shoes, bags, and apparel.The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX