WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) said that it agreed to sell its Avoca business to Mane. The transaction is expected to close in the calendar first quarter 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.Ashland's Avoca business supplies Sclareolide, a fragrance fixative, and a range of contract manufacturing capabilities from two production facilities in North Carolina and Wisconsin.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX