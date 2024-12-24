CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar fell to more than a 4-1/2-month low of 0.8953 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8974.The aussie slipped to 97.76 against the yen and 1.6702 against the euro, from Monday's closing quotes of 98.16 and 1.6645, respectively.Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6224 and 1.1044 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6246 and 1.1055, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the loonie, 95.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.08 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX