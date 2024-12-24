BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday in thin shortened pre-Christmas trade. Most European markets will remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas holiday.Traders were reacting to the latest GDP reports from the U.K. and Spain as well as comments from China's finance ministry that it will increase public spending in 2025 with a greater focus on boosting consumption to support the economy.The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,301 after finishing marginally lower in the previous session.China-related LVMH, Kering and Hermes International were seeing modest gains.Alstom SA shares were up about 1 percent. The company announced that it has received two new orders from two undisclosed European customers, worth a total of around 760 million euros, during the month of December.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX