BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Tuesday in thin-shortened trading session for Christmas Eve.Markets will remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas holiday. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,127 after edging up by 0.2 percent on Monday.Energy stocks tracked oil prices higher, with BP Plc rising half a percent and peer Shell gaining 0.8 percent.Vistry Group slumped over 17 percent as the housebuilder issued its third profit warning of the year, citing delays to expected year-end transactions and completions.AstraZeneca edged up slightly. Following feedback from the European Medicines Agency, the British pharma company and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo have decided to voluntarily withdraw the marketing authorization application in the European Union for advanced lung-cancer treatment Dato-DXd.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX