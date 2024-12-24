WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday and the dollar retained strength in thin holiday-impacted trade after a slew of data released on Monday proved to be mixed bag.Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $2,615.45 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,631.41.A measure of U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated in December, while new home sales rebounded and core capital goods orders increased in November, separate set of data revealed.Looking ahead, the U.S. Redbook report and U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index for December are slated for release in the New York session.U.S. markets will close early today and will remain shut on Wednesday due to Christmas.The dollar held firm due to elevated yields as traders priced in just about 35 basis points of easing for 2025.The two-year Treasury yield last stood at 4.34 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield steadied near a seven-month high at 4.59 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX