WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), Tuesday resumed operations after a 'technical issue' forced the company to ground all its flights, according to a report by CNN.The airline company also issued an apology for causing inconvenience to its customers on one of the busiest days of the holiday season.'We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights,' the airline posted on X/Twitter earlier informing about the issue. 'Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination.'Our team is currently working to get this done,' the airline assured in another post. 'An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time.'The Federal Aviation Administration informed earlier in an advisory statement that the company requested a ground stop for all of its flights.The issue comes on Christmas Eve, during which the FAA estimates approximately 30,000 flights across all carriers in the U.S., Bloomberg notes.During the pre-market hours, American Airlines's stock is trading at $17.15, down 0.58 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX