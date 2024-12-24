BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks posted marginal gains in the shortened trading session on Tuesday, with investors mostly staying away on the sidelines ahead of Christmas holidays. Some major markets in the region remained shut for Christmas Eve.The pan European Stoxx 600 closed higher by 0.21%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.42% and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.14%. Markets in Germany and Switzerland were closed for Christmas Eve.Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain ended higher. Russia and Turkiye closed weak.The markets in Sweden, Poland, Norway, Iceland, Greece, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic and Austria remained shut.Markets in the U.K., Germany, Spain, France and Switzerland will remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday for Christmas holidays.In the UK market, Airtel Africa rallied nearly 4%. Pershing Square Holdings, Anglo American Plc, Vodafone Group, Melrose Industries, Croda International, Smith (DS), ICG, Spirax Group, Whitbread, Auto Trader Group, Land Securities, Centrica, Diploma, Sainsbury (J), Next and Standard Chartered gained 1 to 2.3%.Persimmon closed down 2.39%. Entain ended lower by 1.25%. Endeavour Mining, Ashtead Group, BT Group and Barratt Developments closed modestly lower.Vistry Group slumped 16% as the housebuilder issued its third profit warning of the year, citing delays to expected year-end transactions and completions.In the French market, STMicroElectronics gained about 2.3%. Eurofins Scientific, Teleperformance, Edenred, Renault, Unibail Rodamco, Dassault Systemes, Carrefour and Vivendi closed up 1 to 2%.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX