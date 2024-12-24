LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Visitor arrivals to Slovenia rose in November led by an influx of people from the neighboring countries such as Italy, Croatia and Austria, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.The number of tourists arrivals grew 20 percent year-on-year to 311,000 and overnight stays rose 14 percent to 756,000, accommodation establishments in the country reported.Domestic tourists accounted for 109,000 arrivals and just over 294,000 overnight stays, both of which were 4 percent more than in the same month last year, the statistical office said.Slovenia Housing Prices Rise Again In Q3, Sales At 14-Year Low N. Macedonia, Slovenia Central Bank Chiefs Say Financial Stability Has Further StrengthenedForeign tourist arrivals were over 202,000, up 30 percent from a year ago and their overnight stays rose more than 22 percent to 462,000.In the first eleven months of this year, tourist arrivals were 6 percent higher year-on-year at 6.2 million and overnight stays were 5 percent more at 16 million.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX