WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlanta Fed maintained the U.S. economic growth estimate for the fourth quarter at 3.1 percent on Thursday, citing recent official data.'After both the advance durable manufacturing report and the new home sales release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 1.2 percent to 1.3 percent,' Atlanta Fed said.GDPNow is a running estimate of real GDP growth based on available economic data for the current measured quarter.The next GDPNow update is due for January 2, Thursday.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX