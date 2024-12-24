TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America is set to donate $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration, according to Reuters.The news about the donation follows similar contributions from Detroit automakers Ford Motor and General Motors, which announced their donations the day before.While Ford and GM are providing vehicles for the event, Toyota, based in Japan, stated it has no plans to do so.Trump's proposed tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada could impact several North American automakers, including Toyota, which manufactures its Tacoma pickup truck in Mexico. The incoming president has also expressed intentions to roll back many of Democratic President Joe Biden's policies related to electric vehicles and emissions, according to Reuters.Other major corporations, such as Amazon and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, have also made contributions to the inauguration.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX