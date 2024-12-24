Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2024) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (the "Company" or "Moss") today announced the appointment of Jack Liu as CEO and a Director of the Company and the launch of its Moss Ethereum treasury division.

The Company has entered into an arms-length asset purchase agreement dated December 24, 2024 to acquire 160 ETH for its treasury at a price of CDN$4,900 per ETH in exchange for the issuance of 7,840,000 common shares, at a deemed price of CDN$0.10 per share for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$784,000.

Ethereum, unlike Bitcoin, serves as a decentralized smart contract platform enabling a wide range of applications, including DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs. Its developer community, network effects, and advantage in smart contracts have strengthened its position as a strong platform for Web3 innovation.

In connection with the appointment above, Mark Tommassi has resigned as CEO and director. The Company would like to thank Mr. Tommassi for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Private Placement

The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 common shares at price of $0.10 per share for aggregate proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering may close in one or more tranches and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance. Additionally, the Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 600,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 5 years.

The Company is listed under the ticker symbol MOSS on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss is a biotechnology company utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Genomic, Microbiome, and a diverse array of health data to develop unique and innovative health solutions.

For further information concerning Moss and its business please view the Company's website at www.mossgen.co and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or contact us at:

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's intention to acquire 160 ETH and issuance common shares in consideration therefor; the Company's intention to complete the Offering; that the Company may pay finders' fees in connection with Offering; the Company's expected use of proceeds from the Offering; and other matters.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that the proposed Acquisition or related matters will be completed as proposed or at all. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the parties will complete the acquisition of the ETH on the proposed terms and conditions set out in the asset purchase agreement; that the asset purchase agreement will not be terminated prior to the completing the acquisition; that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms proposed; that the Company will use the proceeds from the Offering as disclosed; that the Company will have the necessary resources to carry out its business plans; that Moss will be able to obtain all necessary corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals required to carry out its business plans; and the demand for Ethereum will be consistent with management's expectations.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, Moss will not be able to obtain the requisite approvals to carry out its business plans; Moss will not have access to all of the required resources to carry out its business plans; the acquisition of ETH will not be completed on the terms proposed, or at all; the asset purchase agreement will be terminated prior to completion of the acquisition of ETH; that the Company will fail to complete the Offering on the terms proposed, or at all; that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as disclosed; and Moss' business plans will change. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

