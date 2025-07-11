Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (OTCQB: MSSGF) (the "Company" or "Moss") is providing an update on its Ethereum (ETH) Treasury Strategy. As part of this strategy, the Company has contributed 200 ETH with a commitment to contribute an additional 800 ETH to the presale of STRAT, an on-chain smart contract that enables ETH-based capital flows through algorithmic expansion and redemption mechanisms.

This contribution complements Moss's broader vision of incorporating blockchain infrastructure to support secure genomic data management. As previously disclosed on June 19, 2025, Moss entered into a non-binding term sheet for a strategic, non-controlling equity investment in Genomes.io, a genomics platform exploring decentralized data storage, patient-owned health records, and cryptographic privacy standards.

STRAT Presale Information

The STRAT presale is a private, on-chain capital raise targeting 6,900 ETH from a limited group of strategic investors. The contract's protocol is designed to operate without intermediaries or custodians, with all contributions and system mechanics handled transparently on the Ethereum blockchain.

Update on 2/3/25 Private Placement

The company wishes to advise that it is still taking steps towards completing the previously announced private placement financing from February 3, 2025, and further updates will be provided when warranted.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics is developing a secure and user-controlled platform for genomic data, enabling individuals to vault their DNA, manage access permissions, and participate in research monetization opportunities. Moss is building on Ethereum-based infrastructure, with ETH used to fund development, DNA sequencing services, and future platform operations. The company's mission is to advance decentralized and privacy-preserving genomics through real-world applications in health, identity, and research.

Cautionary Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "proposed," "scheduled," or similar expressions.

Such statements reflect the current views of management with respect to future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

In particular, this release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's Ethereum Treasury Strategy, its participation in the STRAT presale, and its general exploration of digital asset-related opportunities. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to engage in any activity involving digital assets. The Company's strategy involving digital assets is subject to change and may not result in any financial return or operational benefit.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions related to the availability and stability of digital asset markets, regulatory conditions, cybersecurity infrastructure, internal governance, and general economic trends.

However, such assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: regulatory changes affecting blockchain or digital asset markets; adverse interpretations of applicable laws; the potential loss or theft of digital assets; technical or security failures; counterparty and custodial risks; limited liquidity or volatility of digital assets such as ETH; and broader market, operational, or political events beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are advised to consult with qualified professionals and consider their own risk tolerance and investment objectives before making any investment decisions.

