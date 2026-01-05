Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (OTCQB: MSSGF) (the "Company" or "Moss") has announced it has mined a block on the Bitcoin Cash ("BCH") blockchain using proprietary mining infrastructure operated by the Company. BCH block #931,986 was mined on Jan 1, 2026 with miner ID "MOSS" included in the coinbase signature.

This mining activity represents the Company's first operation in the Bitcoin ecosystem. As a team with founding experience at several well-known products in the Bitcoin ecosystem including Ordswap, RelayX, and Bamk, this milestone advances the Company's goal to become a long-term builder in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

"As we enter 2026, we are focused on closely aligning our operating business and treasury strategy," said Jack Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Moss Genomics. "Our BCH mining initiative represents a strong first step in our broader, synergistic strategy."

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics is a technology company operating at the intersection of genomics and blockchain. Moss's digital asset treasury is used to fund development and future platform operations. The company's mission is to advance decentralized and privacy-preserving genomics through real-world applications in health, identity, and research.

