WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Mississippi Board of Animal Health recently confirmed that chicken flock in a poultry farm in Greene County tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza.The officials had sent the samples from the infected flock to the Mississippi Veterinary Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.The recent incident marks the first case of bird flu in commercial poultry in Mississippi since the spring of 2023.Following the confirmation, the poultry farm was quarantined and birds on the property have been euthanized to prevent the spread of the virus.The Mississippi health officials are working with federal animal health officials to form a joint incident response.They have advised poultry owners to practice good biosecurity, be aware of the signs of bird flu and inform the officials in case they detect illness in the birds.