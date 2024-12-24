WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Instead of choosing the traditional weight loss methods like exercise or dieting, many individuals are depending on drugs which suppress hunger, resulting in less food intake and eventually leading to weight loss.However, the weight loss might not be the result of loss of fat but also loss of muscle and bone, according to a breakthrough study led by Jennifer James of University of Liverpool.The recent study claimed that weight loss drugs are effective in losing atleast 20 percent of the body weight, but one-third of the weight loss is caused by the loss of non-fat mass, which comprises of bones and muscles.There have been several theories as to why the drug negatively impacts bones and muscles. One such theory suggests that during weight loss, muscle proteins break down faster than they can be built. Additionally, as there is less stress on the bones, this could affect the normal bone turnover, a process where bone tissues continuously undergo remodeling and renewing.To prevent the loss of non-fat mass, the researchers advised to eat more protein-based food items, and engage in exercises like resistance training and weight training.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX