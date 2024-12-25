CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see October results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.The leading index is expected to slip 0.3 percent on month after climbing 2.2 percent in September. The coincident is seen higher by 2.5 percent on month after rising 1.3 percent in the previous month.Japan also will see November numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.0 percent on year, up from 2.9 percent in October.Most of the region is off on Wednesday for the Christmas Day holiday, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX