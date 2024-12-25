BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Taiwan has blocked a transaction between Uber and Delivery Hero's Foodpanda business in Taiwan. In May, Uber Technologies (UBER) and Delivery Hero SE reached an agreement for Uber to acquire Delivery Hero's foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan for $950 million in cash. The acquisition was targeted to close in the first half of 2025.Foodpanda is a delivery platform in Asia and selected parts of Europe. It is present in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX