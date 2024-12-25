Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHHG | ISIN: US90353T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: UT8
Tradegate
23.12.24
21:53 Uhr
59,70 Euro
+0,24
+0,40 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,4259,5423.12.
59,3959,6323.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DELIVERY HERO
DELIVERY HERO SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELIVERY HERO SE28,580+0,28 %
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC59,70+0,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.