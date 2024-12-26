BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Major stock markets around the world remain closed today amid festive season.In Europe, Germany, France, London, Spain and Switzerland are among the markets closed for the Boxing Day holiday.In the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are closed for the Boxing Day holiday. Indonesian markets remain closed for Christmas. Markets in mainland China, Japan, South Korea and India are open for trading.Across the Atlantic, markets will resume trading today and operate as usual until the New Year holiday in January.Trading activity on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) remained closed on December 25 for Christmas.Wall Street's main indexes all closed higher in a truncated Christmas Eve session on Tuesday, led by big tech stocks.The Dow rose 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.4 percent to score four straight sessions of gains, kicking off the so-called Santa Claus rally.The S&P 500 added 1.1 percent to extend its winning streak to three sessions.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX