TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's construction orders tumbled in November after rebounding sharply in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Thursday.Construction orders received by the big 50 contractors in Japan fell 10.2 percent annually in November, reversing a 44.6 percent surge in the prior month.The decline in November was largely driven by a 41.1 percent plunge in foreign orders. Data showed that total domestic orders also declined notably by 8.6 percent.Orders for building construction showed a fall of 10.6 percent, and those for civil engineering works slid by 9.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX