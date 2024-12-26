OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).In the GreenMillennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) is up over 153% at $3.88. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is up over 118% at $3.12. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (ADD) is up over 102% at $4.38. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is up over 49% at $2.05. China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is up over 25% at $12.32. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is up over 21% at $2.11. Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) is up over 19% at $5.89. Visionary Holdings Inc. (GV) is up over 19% at $1.75. Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) is up over 17% at $1.76. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is up over 16% at $1.15. AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) is up over 15% at $4.68. Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD) is up over 13% at $11.75.In the RedNeuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) is down over 36% at $4.18. Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) is down over 31% at $3.03. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is down over 28% at $6.52. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is down over 26% at $5.25. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is down over 24% at $1.65. Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is down over 20% at $1.16. Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is down over 18% at $1.40. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 15% at $2.45. Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) is down over 12% at $5.35. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is down over 11% at $1.79. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is down over 10% at $3.31.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX