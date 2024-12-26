Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Almonty Industries Inc. - Warum westliche Demokratien jetzt auf ihre Freunde setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EC6X | ISIN: US75607T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: Z4U
Tradegate
27.12.24
10:27 Uhr
3,378 Euro
+2,167
+178,94 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REALPHA TECH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REALPHA TECH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3353,49511:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY
COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO LTD2,6000,00 %
MILLENNIUM GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED2,9700,00 %
NEUPHORIA THERAPEUTICS INC4,4500,00 %
REALPHA TECH CORP3,378+178,94 %
ZOOMCAR HOLDINGS INC2,440+65,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.