Dr. José Luis Morán, leads Brenmiller Europe as Managing Director; he additionally is the Director of Integrated Energy Solutions for Green Enesys and Viridi, Brenmiller Energy's joint venture partners

Spain-based Brenmiller Europe S.L. established to accelerate commercial rollout of bGen thermal energy storage technology across Europe where the regulatory, project financing, and clean energy cost-benefit environment is highly supportive of rapid commercial adoption of TES systems

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG), a leading global energy provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions to industrial and utility customers, today announced the appointment of Emilio Lopez as the Chairman of its Spain-based joint venture ("JV") company, Brenmiller Europe S.L. ("Brenmiller Europe"), which was incorporated in September 2024.

Brenmiller Europe benefits from its JV partners' expertise in developing and deploying large-scale clean energy projects throughout Europe. The JV is focused on driving product sales, delivering energy services, and securing project-level financing in high-growth markets.

"The stellar executive team we are building at Brenmiller Europe is a testament to the potential of our bGen technology in the European market which presents an immediate opportunity driven by the regulatory, cost-benefit, and financing environment," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "We welcome Emilio as Chairman of Brenmiller Europe and are very pleased to be working with Jose as its Managing Director."

Emilio Lopez is an accomplished engineer with over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors. Emilio has successfully navigated all aspects of the value chain, including origination, development, financing, construction, and operation of energy assets. His expertise spans multiple countries, including Spain, Portugal, the USA, the UK, and Uruguay, with a particular focus on thermal-based technologies such as biomass, concentrated solar power (CSP), and cogeneration. A visionary leader in advancing sustainable energy solutions, Emilio drives innovation and operational excellence in the global energy landscape.

Brenmiller Europe's leadership team includes Managing Director, Dr. José Luis Morán. A PhD in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Jose brings over 30 years of experience in various leadership roles within the energy, renewable and industrial sectors. Concurrently, Jose serves as the Director of Integrated Energy Solutions for Viridi and Green Enesys, leading hydrogen and green e-Methanol projects powered by hybrid PV and wind plants operating off-grid. Previously, he held the position of Director of the Solar Business Unit at Siemens Spain and served as President of the Spanish branch of Solel, a company focused on the development, design, and construction of thermoelectric power plants. Since 1997, Jose has served as a part-time lecturer in Thermal Engineering and Off-shore Renewable Energy at the Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering School of the Polytechnic University of Madrid. In 2017, he participated in the creation and was appointed General Coordinator of the Master's Degree in Marine Renewable Energy, which focuses mainly in offshore wind energy solutions.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZEROthermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Brenmiller Europe, S.L.

Brenmiller Europe is a joint venture between Brenmiller Energy, Viridi RE, and Green Enesys aimed at accelerating the adoption of the innovative bGen thermal energy storage technology across Europe. This partnership combines Brenmiller's cutting-edge technology with the renewable energy expertise of European project developers Viridi RE and Green Enesys, who bring an 18-year proven track record in developing, funding, and building over 100 renewable energy projects. For more information, visit Green Enesys and Viridi.

