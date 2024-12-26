WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended December 21st.The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 219,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 220,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 224,000.Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 226,500, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 225,500.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX