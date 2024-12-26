Ryde Group: Ryde Marks a Transformative Milestone in Singapore's Mobility Landscape

Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a technology company with a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, is proud to announce that Ryde's licence has been renewed for 3 years under full ride-hail service operator license and carpool service operator license, reflecting its dedication to delivering exceptional and sustainable mobility solutions for Singapore.

Empowering Driver-Partners and Enhancing Rider-Experiences

Since its inception in 2014, Ryde has positioned itself as both a driver-first and rider-friendly platform, focused on empowering driver-partners and uplifting communities while enhancing commuter experiences.

For drivers, Ryde's innovative initiatives, such as its 0% commission policy, 7 driver commitments, and 1-day leave scheme, ensures higher earnings and a healthier work-life balance. These initiatives directly support thousands of livelihoods, providing meaningful opportunities for driver-partners.

For riders, Ryde continues to improve its app with an enhanced user interface, seamless booking experiences, and AI-driven personalized trip recommendations. By leveraging advanced algorithms, the platform ensures faster ride-matching, shorter waiting times, and a more intuitive navigation experience.

Additionally, Ryde+ - Singapore's leading subscription model in ride-hailing - offers riders tangible savings through cashback rewards, faster bookings, and exclusive perks. This service addresses the evolving needs of riders, ensuring affordability and strengthening rider loyalty.

Advancing Sustainability and Green Mobility

Aligned with Singapore's broader sustainability goals, Ryde remains committed to reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion. By spearheading initiatives such as the introduction of more electric vehicle (EV) fleets, Ryde is contributing to the development of a smarter, greener urban ecosystem. These efforts are part of Ryde's long-term vision of supporting sustainable urban mobility in Singapore.

Harnessing Innovation for Seamless Experiences

As Singapore's transportation landscape evolves, Ryde leverages technology and AI-driven algorithms to create a more seamless commuting experience. By maintaining affordable and transparent fare structures, the company ensures inclusivity while fostering healthy competition in the industry.

Subashini Thanakodi, Associate Director of Operations shared, "We are deeply honored to have achieved this milestone, which reflects Ryde's commitment to creating sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions for everyone. As we look ahead, we will remain focused on empowering our driver-partners, supporting our communities, and building a smarter, greener transportation ecosystem."

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

