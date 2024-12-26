Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Strengthens R&D Leadership and Innovation with the Appointment of Professor Dimitrios Trafalis, MD, as Head of Oncology

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the appointment of Professor Dimitrios Trafalis, MD, as Head of Oncology at the Company's Research and Development division.

Professor Trafalis currently serves as a Professor of Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology at the Faculty of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

He is a medical specialist in oncology-hematology, cancer cytogenetics, personalized cancer therapies, and clinical pharmacology, as well as an expert in biosciences, cancer research, drug design and development, and pharmacological innovations. He has authored multiple scientific publications in high-impact journals and received numerous citations for his work, focusing fully on experimental and clinical pharmacology and significantly advancing medical education and research in oncology and pharmacology. He has received several distinctions and grants from international research programs for his work. He holds degrees in Biology and Medicine, along with advanced postgraduate training.

This strategic engagement aligns with Cosmos Health's commitment to advancing groundbreaking therapeutics in oncology.

Professor Trafalis will lead research initiatives focusing on the design and execution of preclinical and clinical development strategies, regulatory support, and cutting-edge studies aimed at addressing critical oncology challenges. Specifically, his role includes overseeing preclinical and clinical protocols, making strategic decisions in research, and presenting key developments at global medical conferences and in international scientific journals.

Professor Trafalis stated: "I am excited to join Cosmos Health in its mission to advance oncology research and deliver life-changing treatments to patients worldwide, and I have great expectations for a high-performance collaboration. I truly believe that the project of Cosmos Health could serve the purpose of curing individuals with cancer in advanced stages. Together, we will focus on pioneering clinical strategies that address some of the most pressing challenges in cancer treatment today."

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are honored to welcome Professor Trafalis, a distinguished oncology leader, to spearhead our research initiatives. His expertise in clinical development will accelerate our efforts to address unmet medical needs and deliver transformative therapies to patients globally. We look forward to his invaluable contributions as we continue to build a robust oncology pipeline."

