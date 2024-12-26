WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar shed some ground amid bets there will be a few interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve early next year.Gold also saw some safe-haven buying due to uncertainty about Trump's policies on inflation and growth, and the likely impact on the Fed's easing cycleTrump's 'America first' policies include a pledge to impose tariffs on imports and clamp down on immigration. He has also promised tax cuts, deregulation, and a reduction in bureaucracy.The dollar index dropped to a low of 108.03 before edging up to 108.13, still down more than 0.1% from previous close.Gold futures for December closed up $18.80 or about 0.72% at $2,638.80 an ounce.Silver futures for December settled higher by $0.073 or about 0.25% at $30.047 an ounce, while Copper futures for December climbed to $4.0720 per pound, gaining $0.0255 or 0.56%.The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled fewer rates cut next year. Following this, traders are pricing in just about 35 basis points worth of easing next year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX