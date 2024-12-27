TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corp. (NJ), a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of electric motors, announced its intention to acquire Makino Milling Machine, a machine tool manufacturer. The announcement was made without the approval of Makino's management, according to several media reports.The reports indicated that Nidec plans to offer 11,000 yen per share, representing a 41.94% premium over the previous day's closing price of 7,750 yen. If Nidec successfully acquires all of Makino's shares, the total cost is estimated to exceed 250 billion yen or $1.6 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX