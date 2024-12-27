Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Merger
Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Potential Transaction with Renexxion
GENEVA (DEC. 27, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today provided an update on the potential reverse merger with Renexxion, Inc. (Renexxion), a privately-held U.S.-based clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in gastrointestinal disorders therapies.
Following the announcement of the non-binding letter of intent earlier this year, Relief and Renexxion have made significant progress in advancing their transformative partnership and both companies are working closely to ensure the transaction is structured for long-term success. Efforts have concentrated on transaction structuring and integration planning to support the combined entity's future growth. On this foundation, the parties now anticipate signing a definitive merger agreement in Q1 2025.
"As we continue discussions with Renexxion, we are focused on leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies to maximize value for our shareholders and stakeholders," commented Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman of the board of directors of Relief. "At the same time, we are building on the recent advancements in Relief's core development programs, with critical milestones expected in the coming year."
While discussions and planning are progressing positively, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the proposed transaction will be completed as planned. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions.
Participants in the Solicitation: Relief and Renexxion and their respective directors and officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Relief's and Renexxion's shareholders in connection with the proposed business transaction will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus that Relief, Renexxion or a combined company intends to file with relevant regulatory authorities.
No Offer or Solicitation: This press release does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination or (ii) an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy any security of Renexxion, Relief or any of their respective affiliates. There shall not be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such other jurisdiction. No offering of securities in the United States shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.
