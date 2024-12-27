TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts decreased for the seventh straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Friday.Housing starts dropped 1.8 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 2.9 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a slight decrease of 0.1 percent.Data showed that new construction was contracted in rented, issued, and built-for-sale categories, while an increase was seen in the owned segment.The seasonally adjusted annualized number of housing starts decreased to 775,000 in November from 779,000 in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX