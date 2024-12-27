Excelsior Energy Capital has signed a multiyear deal with LG Energy Solution Vertech to source 7. 5 GWh of fully integrated US-made lithium-ion energy storage, aiming to qualify for the domestic US content bonus. From pv magazine USA A new partnership between renewable investor Excelsior Energy Capital and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution Vertech highlights the US energy storage industry's push to prioritize a domestic supply chain. The companies entered a multiyear agreement that will provide 7. 5 GWh of fully-integrated lithium-ion energy storage from LG Energy Solution's energy-storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...